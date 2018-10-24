Legislature debates draft law on health care

Home » Nation

A draft law aiming to boost basic health care and raise health awareness was put before China’s top legislature on Monday.

Coming back for a second reading at the bimonthly session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, the draft law includes more provisions on empowering grassroots medical institutions and channeling more resources to the grassroots.

The country should give priority to developing community-level health care facilities and better supporting medical workers in local communities and poor remote areas, the draft said.

To address problems laid bare by recent vaccine scandals, the draft added provisions to strengthen the management of medicines and impose a compulsory vaccination program where children must present proof of vaccination when enrolling in kindergartens and schools.

Cases involving deaths, severe disabilities or organ damage resulting from adverse vaccination reactions should be compensated, it added.