Li: Never give up!

Premier Li Keqiang called for unremitting efforts to prevent and treat major infectious diseases as the world marked the 32nd World AIDS Day yesterday.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said in an instruction that China has made marked achievements in the prevention and treatment of AIDS while facing some new situations requiring attention.

Relevant agencies should take the reform of the disease prevention and control system as an opportunity to continue to innovate mechanisms and methods, ensure sound public health services and focus on key areas, groups and links, he noted.

While stressing the need to increase input in prevention and treatment, Li said scientific and technological research and development of drugs should be strengthened and the patients’ quality of life should be constantly improved.

(Xinhua)