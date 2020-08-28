Liaoning lifts red alert for typhoon

Home » Nation

NORTHEAST China’s Liaoning Province lifted a red alert for Typhoon Bavi at 1pm yesterday after its impact on the province weakened, the local meteorological authorities said.

The typhoon, the eighth of this year, made landfall at around 8:30am in the coastal areas of the North Pyongan province in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

While Bavi’s intensity weakened after its landfall, the strongest typhoon ever in the region is predicted to hit all the three northeastern Chinese provinces.

It entered Kuandian Manchu Autonomous County, Liaoning, at around 11am, and left the province at around 2pm, Liaoning provincial meteorological bureau said.

The social order has gradually returned to normal in the affected cities across the province, with several shops reopening and transportation services resuming.

As of 6am, 51 reservoirs in Liaoning had exceeded the flood limit, and more than 100,500 people had been relocated as of 10am.

China’s national observatory renewed a red alert, the highest warning level, for Typhoon Bavi at 6am, which is expected to bring gales and rainstorms to northeast China. It has halted classes and transportation services in northeastern provinces.

In Changchun, capital of Jilin Province, the typhoon has forced the temporary closure of multiple middle schools, primary schools and kindergartens. Eight flights had been canceled by 8:30am yesterday, in addition to the cancelation of some train services.

Bavi also affected train services in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning, with China Railway Shenyang Group Co halting 108 trains to ensure the safety of passengers.

Compared with the southeast China’s coastal areas, typhoons are rarely seen in the northeast region and typhoons landing north are more likely to cause disasters. Zhang Juan, a meteorological analyst, said that it is because the northern region has insufficient experience in combating typhoons, and that once the northward typhoon encounters cold air, it will trigger rare heavy rainfalls.

As heavy rainstorms that follow Bavi are poised to devastate the region’s agriculture and rivers, local and national agencies have actively responded, issued early warnings and made correspondent deployments to mitigate the damage.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Management, the fire rescue teams of all three provinces in the northeast region have entered into operational readiness.