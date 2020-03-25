Advanced Search

March 25, 2020

Lift off! for a vital mission

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 25, 2020 | Print Edition

China successfully sent a group of new remote-sensing satellites into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan Province yesterday.

Belonging to the Yaogan-30 family, this group of satellites was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 11:43am, officials said.

This satellite group will work as a constellation for electromagnetic environment detection and related technological tests.

The satellites were developed by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. And the carrier rocket was developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

It was the 329th mission of the Long March rocket series.

