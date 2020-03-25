The story appears on
Page A6
March 25, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Lift off! for a vital mission
China successfully sent a group of new remote-sensing satellites into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan Province yesterday.
Belonging to the Yaogan-30 family, this group of satellites was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 11:43am, officials said.
This satellite group will work as a constellation for electromagnetic environment detection and related technological tests.
The satellites were developed by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. And the carrier rocket was developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
It was the 329th mission of the Long March rocket series.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.