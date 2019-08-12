The story appears on
Page A6
August 12, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Livestreaming ban
The China Association of Performing Arts has released a blacklist of 59 online livestreamers for inappropriate acts and violations of rules. The blacklisted anchors will be banned from registering and performing on livestreaming platforms for as long as five years, CAPA said. Some vulgar livestream performances, as well as those for speculation that go against social order and moral codes, have tarnished the livestreaming industry.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.