August 12, 2019

Livestreaming ban

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 12, 2019 | Print Edition

The China Association of Performing Arts has released a blacklist of 59 online livestreamers for inappropriate acts and violations of rules. The blacklisted anchors will be banned from registering and performing on livestreaming platforms for as long as five years, CAPA said. Some vulgar livestream performances, as well as those for speculation that go against social order and moral codes, have tarnished the livestreaming industry.

