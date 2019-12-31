Local fantasy, sci-fi films top 2019 box office

Home » Nation

Domestic films accounted for eight out of the 10 highest-grossing movies screened on the Chinese mainland in 2019, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

“Ne Zha,” an animated fantasy adventure featuring the Chinese mythological character of the same name, topped the Chinese box office with nearly 5 billion yuan (US$715 million).

“The Wandering Earth,” a film adaption of a Chinese science fiction novel by Hugo Award-winning author Liu Cixin, came second with 4.68 billion yuan, followed by Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” with around 4.25 billion yuan.

Two patriotic films that premiered around National Day — “My People, My Country,” a film recalling historical moments over the past seven decades, and “The Captain,” a cinematic portrayal of the real-life miraculous emergency landing of a Sichuan Airlines plane in 2018 — came in at fourth and fifth.

Sixth and seventh went to domestic comedies “Crazy Alien” and “Pegasus.”

“The Bravest,” a Chinese feature putting the spotlight on firefighters, took eighth, followed by “Better Days,” a domestic film that focuses on campus bullying.

The US film “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” came 10th with 1.43 billion yuan.

Annual total box office revenue of all films screened on the Chinese mainland last year reached a record high of 63.2 billion yuan as of Sunday.

That figure was 4.1 percent higher than the 60.7 billion for the whole year of 2018.