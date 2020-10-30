The story appears on
Page A9
October 30, 2020
Free for subscribers
Local secure server
A Chinese laboratory has developed a high-performance server that can resist cyberattacks. A defense mechanism has been implanted in the server, enabling it to fend off cyberattacks, according to researchers with Purple Mountain Laboratories based in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing. No equipment or system adopting the endogenous design has been breached after undergoing numerous tests by domestic institutions and more than 6 million cyberattacks from across the globe.
