Local secure server

October 30, 2020

Source: Xinhua | 00:13 UTC+8 October 30, 2020 | Print Edition

A Chinese laboratory has developed a high-performance server that can resist cyberattacks. A defense mechanism has been implanted in the server, enabling it to fend off cyberattacks, according to researchers with Purple Mountain Laboratories based in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing. No equipment or system adopting the endogenous design has been breached after undergoing numerous tests by domestic institutions and more than 6 million cyberattacks from across the globe.

