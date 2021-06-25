The story appears on
Page A8
June 25, 2021
Long March rockets the best
The success rate of the launch of China’s Long March carrier rockets is the highest in the world.
Long Lehao, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a chief designer of Long March rockets, said the rocket series has completed 375 launches and the accuracy of putting satellites into orbit and the number of launches lead the world.
