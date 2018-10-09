The story appears on
Page A6
October 9, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Lower-limb rehabilitative robot to aid patients soon
China has developed a lower-limb rehabilitative robot which will soon be put into clinical use, according to the China Science Daily.
The robot was developed by Avicrobot, a high-tech company focusing on service robot development and a subsidiary of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China.
According to He Chen, general manager of Avicrobot, this robot integrates aviation technologies with traditional rehabilitation treatment. It can monitor patients in real time, which helps optimize rehabilitation therapy.
It also uses flexible composite materials and 3D printing technology, allowing patients to customize it and use it to sit, stand, and walk.
“The robot is about one-fourth cheaper than imported ones,” He said.
The robot has completely independent intellectual property rights including the appearance, the control method, and the software design.
Avicrobot also cooperated with Xijing Hospital in Xi’an to develop the robot. They jointly launched a rehabilitative robot research center, aiming to provide more data support for such robots.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.