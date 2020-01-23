MA700 setting new standards in local planes

Home » Nation

China’s MA700 regional turboprop aircraft highlights performance in the short- and medium-haul market, to serve the country’s booming air traffic demand, according to its developer.

The MA700 will provide optimized solutions for airline operators in markets with various and complicated operating environments, said the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

The MA700 project has entered the final assembly phase. Assembly work for both the maiden flight and static tests are underway.

The first MA700 is scheduled to roll off the production line in mid-2020, and the maiden flight is expected to take place within the year.

The 70-seat new turboprop aircraft model will be installed with the PW150C turboprop engine, an integrated avionics system and fly-by-wire flight control system.

The efficient aerodynamic design and new propulsion system enable the MA700 to strike a balance between speed and efficiency.

The MA700 is the third member of China’s domestically developed “Modern Ark” regional turboprop airplane family, developed by AVIC XAC Commercial Aircraft Co Ltd in Xi’an, northwest Shaanxi Province.

The “Modern Ark” family now has two members, the MA60 and MA600. A total of 109 MA60 and MA600 airplanes have been delivered to customers.

As an upgraded version, the MA700 is designed to reach a top speed of 637km per hour, a single-engine ceiling of 5,400 meters and a take-off field length of 1,400m.