March 11, 2021
MOU signed with Russia to build research station on moon
CHINA and Russia on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding on jointly building an international scientific research station on the moon, said the China National Space Administration.
Space authorities of China and Russia will enhance their cooperation through the project, open the station to all interested countries and international partners, and strengthen scientific research exchanges, to promote the peaceful exploration and use of space by humankind. Under the framework of the project, China and Russia will carry out close cooperation in the planning, demonstration, design, development, implementation and operation of the project, including promoting the project to the international space community.
The station will be focused on multidisciplinary scientific research activities on the lunar surface or in lunar orbit, including lunar exploration and utilization, moon-based observation, basic science experiments and technology verification, said the CNSA.
