Macau draws record crowd for Dec 31

Macau Special Administrative Region registered the highest daily record of visitor arrivals over the last 11 months on New Year’s Eve, the SAR’s tourism authority said yesterday.

Visitor arrivals to Macau reached 30,747 on December 31, 2020, while the average daily visitor arrivals exceeded 21,000 between December 31, 2020 and January 3, 2021, an increase of 13.1 percent over the average daily visitor arrivals in October, according to the Macau Government Tourism Office.

The average daily volume of 21,242 visitor arrivals from December 31 to January 3 included a daily average of 19,629 visitors from the mainland.

According to figures provided by the Public Security Police Force, during the last 11 months, the second highest daily record of 28,247 visitor arrivals was registered on November 20, the race practice day of Macau Grand Prix, followed by the third highest record of 27,755 on Christmas day.

Figures provided by industry operators revealed that local hotel establishments, including hotels and guest houses, saw an average occupancy rate of 67.2 percent between December 31 and January 3.

As the COVID-19 situation basically stabilized in the mainland and Macau, Macau’s tourism authority has been actively promoting the SAR as a safe and quality destination in accord with the reinstatement of travel permit issuance for mainland residents.