Macau goes to the polls for a new legislature

Home » Nation

The election of the seventh Legislative Assembly of the Macau Special Administrative Region kicked off yesterday.

Voting started at 9am. The preliminary results are expected early this morning.

The seventh legislature will comprise 33 seats, including 14 directly-elected seats, 12 indirectly-elected seats, and seven appointed by the SAR’s chief executive within 15 days after receiving the reviewed vote counting of direct and indirect election.

A total of 126 candidates from 14 groups will run for the 14 directly-elected seats, while 12 candidates from five vocational groups will run for the 12 indirectly-elected seats.

After casting his vote, Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the SAR, called upon voters to vote.

Ho expressed his hope that the legislators perform their supervisory power over the SAR government in accordance with the Basic Law of the Macau SAR.

Anti-corruption officials said they have carried out around 8,000 inspections since the election work began and the situation was satisfying.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the SAR government has adopted strict prevention measures for the campaigning period.

On voting day, voters were required to wear face masks, have their body temperatures checked and present health codes. There were also signs reminding voters to keep social distance and avoid gathering.