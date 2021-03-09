The story appears on
Macau set to vote
The Macau Special Administrative Region will hold its Legislative Assembly election on September 12, according to an executive order published yesterday in the Mcau SAR Gazette. A separate order also caps spending for each campaigning team at 3,549,622 patacas (US$443,703). The Assembly has 33 seats, including 14 directly elected, 12 indirectly elected and seven appointed.
