March 9, 2021

Macau set to vote

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 9, 2021 | Print Edition

The Macau Special Administrative Region will hold its Legislative Assembly election on September 12, according to an executive order published yesterday in the Mcau SAR Gazette. A separate order also caps spending for each campaigning team at 3,549,622 patacas (US$443,703). The Assembly has 33 seats, including 14 directly elected, 12 indirectly elected and seven appointed.

