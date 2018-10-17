Man held for fire that killed 5

Home » Nation

A MAN was arrested yesterday by police in Shantou in south China’s Guangdong Province for charges of allegedly starting a deadly fire that killed five people.

The accused, who was identified by surname as Zheng, 54, is suspected to have set fire to a residential building in Jinping District in the city on October 13.

The suspect was cohabiting with a woman who lived on the first floor of the building. He allegedly locked the entrance to the house for mahjong-playing, which was owned by the woman, poured gasoline on the house and set the building on fire before leaving on Saturday.

Five people were killed in the fire, including the woman who owned the mahjong house. Nine others were also injured.