August 16, 2019
Mapping rice
Chinese scientists completed a high-resolution 3D genome map of rice, which is a breakthrough in the crop’s genetic improvement, according to the research team. The study will help reveal the genome architecture of rice and promote research on the genetic improvement of rice and other crops.
