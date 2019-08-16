Advanced Search

August 16, 2019

Mapping rice

Source: Xinhua | 00:59 UTC+8 August 16, 2019 | Print Edition

Chinese scientists completed a high-resolution 3D genome map of rice, which is a breakthrough in the crop’s genetic improvement, according to the research team. The study will help reveal the genome architecture of rice and promote research on the genetic improvement of rice and other crops.

