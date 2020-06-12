Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

June 12, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Marine satellite launched

Source: Xinhua | 00:56 UTC+8 June 12, 2020 | Print Edition

CHINA successfully sent an ocean observation satellite into orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province yesterday.

A Long March-2C rocket, carrying the satellite HY-1D, lifted off at 2:31am, according to the China National Space Administration.

The new satellite will form China’s first satellite constellation for marine civil service together with HY-1C, which was launched in September 2018, and double the current ocean observation data, according to CNSA and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿