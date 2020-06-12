The story appears on
June 12, 2020
Marine satellite launched
CHINA successfully sent an ocean observation satellite into orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province yesterday.
A Long March-2C rocket, carrying the satellite HY-1D, lifted off at 2:31am, according to the China National Space Administration.
The new satellite will form China’s first satellite constellation for marine civil service together with HY-1C, which was launched in September 2018, and double the current ocean observation data, according to CNSA and the Ministry of Natural Resources.
