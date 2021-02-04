Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

February 4, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Mars probe landing

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 4, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s Mars probe Tianwen-1 has traveled more than 450 million kilometers and reached about 170 million kilometers from Earth, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation yesterday.

The probe is expected to slow down around February 10, before entering the Mars orbit and preparing to land.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿