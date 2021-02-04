The story appears on
Page A7
February 4, 2021
Mars probe landing
China’s Mars probe Tianwen-1 has traveled more than 450 million kilometers and reached about 170 million kilometers from Earth, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation yesterday.
The probe is expected to slow down around February 10, before entering the Mars orbit and preparing to land.
