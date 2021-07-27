The story appears on
July 27, 2021
Maternity insurance
MATERNITY insurance schemes will cover the cost of working women giving birth to their third child, the National Healthcare Security Administration said yesterday.
It will serve as a supplementary measure to the country’s recently-revised birth policy that allows a couple to have three children, the NHSA said.
The NHSA promised prompt and full reimbursement of the medical cost and subsidy when a working woman gives birth to her third child.
