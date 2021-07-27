Advanced Search

July 27, 2021

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 27, 2021 | Print Edition

MATERNITY insurance schemes will cover the cost of working women giving birth to their third child, the National Healthcare Security Administration said yesterday.

It will serve as a supplementary measure to the country’s recently-revised birth policy that allows a couple to have three children, the NHSA said.

The NHSA promised prompt and full reimbursement of the medical cost and subsidy when a working woman gives birth to her third child.

 

