Measures to boost protection of IPR

CHINA’S State Council decided yesterday to adopt more measures to enhance intellectual property rights protection.

The country will continue to strengthen law enforcement for IPR protection, actively advance the revision of relevant laws and regulations, and improve the quality and efficiency of IPR examination, according to a statement released after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

Legitimate rights and interests of all market entities shall be protected on an equal footing, according to the statement.

China will speed up the formulation and improvement of relevant standards for identifying patent, trademark, copyright infringement and counterfeiting, strengthen its campaign against IPR violations, and impose heavy penalties on all types of breaches.

The country will strengthen international cooperation on IPR protection and support companies in protecting IPRs abroad.

China will actively push forward the amendment of its patent law, copyright law, trademark law and the regulation on the protection of new varieties of plants to significantly raise the cost of IPR infringements.

The country will step up the development of intelligent systems for patent examination and trademark registration.