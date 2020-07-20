Medical jet completes 1st mission

Home » Nation

The Chinese air force’s Y-9 medical aircraft has completed its maiden transfer mission, according to military sources.

A Y-9 plane, refitted for medical transfer purpose, flew a sick serviceman surnamed Zhang from a plateau area to a city in northwest China last week. The trip lasted about 4.5 hours. Zhang was injured during a training session, and his conditions deteriorated in a local hospital, the sources said.

Equipped with advanced facilities, the Y-9 can perform difficult medical transfers and enables medical staff to provide in-flight emergency treatment.

It was displayed in public for the first time during a grand military parade in Beijing marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China last year.