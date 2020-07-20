The story appears on
Page A8
July 20, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Medical jet completes 1st mission
The Chinese air force’s Y-9 medical aircraft has completed its maiden transfer mission, according to military sources.
A Y-9 plane, refitted for medical transfer purpose, flew a sick serviceman surnamed Zhang from a plateau area to a city in northwest China last week. The trip lasted about 4.5 hours. Zhang was injured during a training session, and his conditions deteriorated in a local hospital, the sources said.
Equipped with advanced facilities, the Y-9 can perform difficult medical transfers and enables medical staff to provide in-flight emergency treatment.
It was displayed in public for the first time during a grand military parade in Beijing marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China last year.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.