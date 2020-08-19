Meng’s lawyers seek classified papers

Home » Nation

HUAWEI executive Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers went to court on Monday to press for the release of classified documents related to her arrest that they claim will show her rights were violated.

Meng, the Chinese telecom giant’s chief financial officer, was arrested on a US warrant in December 2018 during a stopover in Vancouver. She is charged with bank fraud related to violations of US sanctions against Iran, and has been fighting extradition ever since.

Appearing by teleconference at the British Columbia Supreme Court, defense lawyers said the Crown must not be allowed to shield authorities’ misconduct by blocking the release of key documents.

They pointed to “inconsistencies” in the reasons given by the attorney general for redacting or withholding them.

Defense lawyer Mona Duckett said the documents in question contain “important information that ought to have been provided at the get-go.”

Canadian government lawyer John Gibb-Carsley said that all relevant documents were given to the defense.

Meng’s defense team said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation conspired with Canadian authorities to collect evidence and interrogate her, in violation of her rights.

Specifically, they point to her detention and questioning without a lawyer over the three hours after she disembarked a flight from Hong Kong, but before she was charged, as well as the illegal seizure of her electronic devices.