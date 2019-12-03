Meng’s release demanded

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday urged Canada’s government to immediately release detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

Meng was arrested on December 1, 2018, at Vancouver International Airport at the request of the United States, which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges. Both Meng and Huawei have denied any wrongdoing.

The US and Canada have abused their bilateral extradition treaties, arbitrarily imposed coercive measures on Chinese citizens, and seriously violated the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, Hua added.