February 26, 2019
Page A6
Page A6
February 26, 2019
Free for subscribers
Migrants registered
Nearly 14 million rural immigrants settled in cities were granted urban household registration in 2018, according to China’s Ministry of Public Security. The ministry has also issued more than 24 million urban residential permits nationwide in 2018. Urban household registration permits entitle residents to local social welfare.
