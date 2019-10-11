Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

October 11, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Military games medals

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 October 11, 2019 | Print Edition

The medal and trophy designs for the 7th Military World Games were unveiled by the executive board yesterday. Named “Star of Peace and Friendship,” the medals are millimeters in diameter and 5 millimeters thick, with the gold medal made of brass plated with two grams of gold. The medals include Chinese elements such as the Great Wall, plum blossoms and the Yellow Crane Tower.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿