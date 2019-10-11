Military games medals

The story appears on
Page A6
October 11, 2019
The medal and trophy designs for the 7th Military World Games were unveiled by the executive board yesterday. Named “Star of Peace and Friendship,” the medals are millimeters in diameter and 5 millimeters thick, with the gold medal made of brass plated with two grams of gold. The medals include Chinese elements such as the Great Wall, plum blossoms and the Yellow Crane Tower.
