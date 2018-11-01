Military ties between US, Taiwan opposed

Home » Nation

CHINA firmly opposed any official contact and military links between the US and Taiwan, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

Spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked for comments about the upcoming “US-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference” in Maryland, US.

“The Chinese side resolutely opposes official contact and military ties in any form between the US and Taiwan, and our stance has been consistent and clear.”

“We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and stipulations of the three China-US joint communiques, stop seeking any form of official contact and military ties with Taiwan, stop arms sales to Taiwan, and prudently handle Taiwan-related issues, so as to avoid harming the China-US relations as well as the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Lu said.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, also reacted similarly after two US Navy vessels crossed the Taiwan Strait on October 22. “Taiwan issue bears on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ma said.

“We resolutely oppose official contacts or military ties in any form between the US side and Taiwan region, and our stance is consistent and clear. Those who rely on foreign forces to build themselves up and collude with foreign forces to undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait will certainly pay a price for their deeds,” he said.

Ma also said that China hopes Japan will keep its promise and properly deal with Taiwan-related issues so as to safeguard the political foundation for the healthy development of China-Japan relations.

The Japanese side has affirmed many times that it will continue to abide by the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan, he added.