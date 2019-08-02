Advanced Search

August 2, 2019

Mine blast kills 4

Source: Xinhua | 00:08 UTC+8 August 2, 2019 | Print Edition

Four people were killed in a coal mine blast in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, local officials said yesterday. The explosion happened at 4pm on Wednesday in a coal mine in Liangyan Town, Bijie City. Eight people were trapped during the blast. As of 8:30am yesterday, one person was saved, four killed and three remained trapped.

