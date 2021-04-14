Advanced Search

April 14, 2021

Mine blast kills 8

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 14, 2021 | Print Edition

Eight people were killed and one injured following a coal and gas explosion in a mine in southwest China’s Guizhou Province. Search and rescue efforts ended yesterday. The accident happened around 8:50am on April 9 at the Dongfeng Coal Mine in Jinsha County in the city of Bijie.

Investigations into the cause of the blast are continuing.

