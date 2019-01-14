The story appears on
Page A8
January 14, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Mine disaster toll 21
The death toll in a coal mine roof collapse in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province has risen to 21, as rescuers found another two trapped miners dead yesterday morning. The accident happened around 4:30pm on Saturday at the Lijiagou coal mine of the Baiji Mining Co in Shenmu. At the time, 87 people were working, 66 of whom were lifted to safety after the crash.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.