January 14, 2019

Mine disaster toll 21

Source: Xinhua | 00:13 UTC+8 January 14, 2019 | Print Edition

The death toll in a coal mine roof collapse in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province has risen to 21, as rescuers found another two trapped miners dead yesterday morning. The accident happened around 4:30pm on Saturday at the Lijiagou coal mine of the Baiji Mining Co in Shenmu. At the time, 87 people were working, 66 of whom were lifted to safety after the crash.

