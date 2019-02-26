Advanced Search

February 26, 2019

Mine suspects held

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 26, 2019 | Print Edition

Ten suspects have been detained following a deadly mine accident that killed 22 people in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The suspects allegedly “negligently caused a serious accident.” Another suspect is on bail pending trial, according to the public security bureau of Xilingol League. The death toll from the accident rose to 22 after one of the critically injured died, local authorities said yesterday.

Nation
