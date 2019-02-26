The story appears on
Page A6
February 26, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Mine suspects held
Ten suspects have been detained following a deadly mine accident that killed 22 people in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
The suspects allegedly “negligently caused a serious accident.” Another suspect is on bail pending trial, according to the public security bureau of Xilingol League. The death toll from the accident rose to 22 after one of the critically injured died, local authorities said yesterday.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.