Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

January 15, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Minibus driver killed

Source: Xinhua | 00:07 UTC+8 January 15, 2019 | Print Edition

The driver of a minibus died and 16 passengers were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped and crashed onto a boundary wall in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday morning. The accident happened about 8:30am on Shing Mun Tunnel Road as the vehicle was heading toward Sha Tin.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿