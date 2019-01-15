Minibus driver killed

The story appears on
Page A6
January 15, 2019
The driver of a minibus died and 16 passengers were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped and crashed onto a boundary wall in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday morning. The accident happened about 8:30am on Shing Mun Tunnel Road as the vehicle was heading toward Sha Tin.
