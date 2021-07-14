Advanced Search

July 14, 2021

Missing kids found

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 14, 2021 | Print Edition

Chinese police have located and rescued 2,609 missing or abducted children, including adults who had gone missing or were kidnapped as kids, since a nationwide campaign was launched in January to help reunite such victims with their families, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.

Police have cracked 147 cold cases involving child abduction and trafficking during the period, and arrested a total of 372 suspects linked to such crimes.

Nation
