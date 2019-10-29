The story appears on
October 29, 2019
Mixed reality at zoo
A project has been launched at the Beijing Zoo to provide a Mixed Reality experience from June 1, the China Tourism News reported yesterday. MR is the merging of real and virtual worlds to produce experiences where digital and physical objects co-exist and interact in real-time. The project was jointly developed by the Beijing Zoo and the China Animation Comic Game Group.
