October 29, 2019

Mixed reality at zoo

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 29, 2019 | Print Edition

A project has been launched at the Beijing Zoo to provide a Mixed Reality experience from June 1, the China Tourism News reported yesterday. MR is the merging of real and virtual worlds to produce experiences where digital and physical objects co-exist and interact in real-time. The project was jointly developed by the Beijing Zoo and the China Animation Comic Game Group.

