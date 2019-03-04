Mobile payments keep shop tills ringing

Home » Nation

About 583 million people used mobile payments in China last year, up 10.7 percent from 2017, according to a report from the China Internet Network Information Center.

A total of 600 million people used online payment in 2018, up 13 percent year on year.

When people shopped offline, they also preferred to use mobile wallets. About 67.2 percent of China’s Internet users used mobile payments offline, up from 65.2 percent in 2017.

About 406 million people ordered food online, 18.2 percent up over 2017, 397 million of whom did it on mobiles, up 23.2 percent year on year.

China-based online payment platforms extended their business beyond the border.

Alipay and WeChat pay have been used in more than 40 foreign countries and regions, while a number of Chinese companies launched local mobile wallets in nine Asian countries.

China’s Internet users totaled 829 million at the end of last year, up 7.3 percent from the previous year.

The report also showed the online gaming population in China increased by 9.6 percent to 484 million as of December 2018. Among them, about 459 million played games on mobile phones, up 12.7 percent from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, concerted efforts by agencies have been made to effectively tackle the negative influence that online games can bring, the report noted.