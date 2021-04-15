Advanced Search

April 15, 2021

Moon rocks online

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 15, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s space agency has released an online database of the first batch of the lunar samples brought back by the Chang’e-5 probe. Researchers and the public can access the Lunar and Deep Space Exploration Scientific Data and Sample Release System via the website www.clep.org.cn.

