More funds to preserve cultural heritage
More funds for cultural relic protection will be earmarked for cultural heritage from revolutionary times and in impoverished areas, an official with the State Administration of Cultural Heritage said yesterday.
China has nearly 35,000 sites and monuments and over 1 million pieces of moveable cultural relics relating to revolutionary history, Gu Yucai, deputy director of SACH, said at a press conference.
