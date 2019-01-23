Advanced Search

January 23, 2019

More kindergartens

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 23, 2019 | Print Edition

China has launched a campaign to address problems concerning kindergartens affiliated to urban residential communities. Communities that do not have their own kindergartens or those with an insufficient number of kindergartens will have to build or buy new ones, according the State Council. Community-affiliated kindergartens should be non-profit.

Nation
