More kindergartens

China has launched a campaign to address problems concerning kindergartens affiliated to urban residential communities. Communities that do not have their own kindergartens or those with an insufficient number of kindergartens will have to build or buy new ones, according the State Council. Community-affiliated kindergartens should be non-profit.
