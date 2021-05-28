More relief rushed to quake-hit county

Home » Nation

Authorities have allocated more relief materials to northwest China’s Qinghai Province after it was hit by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake last Saturday.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration have sent materials including 3,000 tents, 10,000 cotton-padded overcoats, 5,000 quilts, 10,000 folding beds, 1,000 heating devices and 200 makeshift toilets, the ministry said yesterday.

The earthquake, which jolted Maduo County of the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture at 2:04am on Saturday, left 18 people injured and disrupted the lives of over 32,000 residents from 26 townships in Golog and the Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

The ministry launched a Level II emergency response for major earthquakes and sent a work team to direct rescue work and disaster relief.

The central and provincial governments previously allocated 69 million yuan (US$10.78 million) for earthquake relief and distributed materials like coal and heating devices.