September 3, 2021

More tourist villages

Source: Xinhua | 00:12 UTC+8 September 3, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, together with the National Development and Reform Commission, has added another 199 villages to the country’s list of key villages for rural tourism development.

The two departments also announced a list of key rural tourism townships, the first of its kind. A total of 100 townships nationwide made it into the list.

Local departments are to support these villages and townships in tourism development.

