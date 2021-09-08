Movie madness for Mid-Autumn break

Home » Nation

The Mid-Autumn Festival holiday starts on September 19 and will last for three days this year.

Although highly-anticipated films like “The Battle at Lake Changjin” have opted for the more lucrative National Day movie period, China’s Mid-Autumn Festival holiday box office still has much to offer to moviegoers.

“Cloudy Mountain,” a disaster movie starring Zhu Yilong, which has recently begun its preview screening, is set to be formally released on September 17, just two days ahead of the holiday. It remains one of the most anticipated movies of the holiday, according to film data platform Maoyan.

September 19 will see the release of multiple titles, including romance film “To Be With You,” family drama “All About My Mother” starring Xu Fan, comedy-drama “Happiness is Like Juice,” animated adventure “Troll: The Tale of a Tail,” according to the schedule, which may be subject to change.

Also slated for release on the same day is “Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue,” a documentary by Jia Zhangke that turns the spotlight on a group of Chinese writers, including Jia Pingwa, Yu Hua, and Liang Hong.

China’s box office revenue generated from January 1 to yesterday totaled 33.22 billion yuan (US$5.15 billion), much lower than the same period in 2019.