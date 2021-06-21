Advanced Search

June 21, 2021

Mystery remains

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 21, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s famous herd of wandering elephants has shown a trend of returning south after their northward trek of 500 kilometers in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, an expert said.

Shen Qingzhong, an expert at their home reserve, said despite a preliminary study suggesting a returning trend, the herd’s specific routes are still to be determined.

