July 28, 2020
NCOs straight from college
China is recruiting more non-commissioned officers directly from college, according to the military authority.
This year’s recruitment, set to run from Saturday through September 30, will be open to graduates in 64 clusters of majors. There will be increased quotas for students specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles, marine technology, aviation and aerospace, electronic and information technology, and languages.
