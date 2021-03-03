The story appears on
Page A6
March 3, 2021
Related News
NPC briefing planned
The National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, will hold a press conference tomorrow, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. A spokesperson for the fourth session of the 13th NPC will take questions from Chinese and foreign reporters on the agenda of the session and work of the NPC. The press conference, scheduled for 9:40pm, will be held via video link due to COVID-19.
