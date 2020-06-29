NPC doyen Shen Jilan dead at 91

Home » Nation

Shen Jilan, China’s longest-serving national lawmaker and recipient of the Medal of the Republic, died yesterday morning in the city of Changzhi, north China’s Shanxi Province, the provincial publicity department said.

Shen died of diseases. She was 91.

Born in 1929, Shen hailed from a remote village in the mountains of Taihang, a revolutionary base of the Communist Party of China in Shanxi. She served for all 13 terms of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, since its establishment in 1954.

Shen safeguarded women’s labor rights and advocated “equal pay for equal work” between men and women, which was written into the first Constitution of the People’s Republic of China in 1954.