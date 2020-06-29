The story appears on
Page A8
June 29, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
NPC doyen Shen Jilan dead at 91
Shen Jilan, China’s longest-serving national lawmaker and recipient of the Medal of the Republic, died yesterday morning in the city of Changzhi, north China’s Shanxi Province, the provincial publicity department said.
Shen died of diseases. She was 91.
Born in 1929, Shen hailed from a remote village in the mountains of Taihang, a revolutionary base of the Communist Party of China in Shanxi. She served for all 13 terms of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, since its establishment in 1954.
Shen safeguarded women’s labor rights and advocated “equal pay for equal work” between men and women, which was written into the first Constitution of the People’s Republic of China in 1954.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.