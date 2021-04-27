The story appears on
Page A2
April 27, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
NPC reviews law on personal information
A NEW draft law submitted to China’s top legislature for review has proposed imposing more requirements related to personal information protection on the country’s big Internet platforms.
The draft law on personal information protection yesterday returned to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for a second reading.
According to the draft, big Internet platforms that possess the personal information of a large number of users must set up an independent body mainly composed of outsiders to supervise how the information is handled.
The Internet giants are also required to publish social responsibility reports on personal information protection on a regular basis.
How big Internet platforms collect and use personal information is always opaque, said Zuo Xiaodong, vice president of the China Information Security Research Institute.
The new stipulations, which will put the big Internet firms under the independent supervision of the public, are innovations that explore new regulatory measures to protect user data on Internet platforms, Zuo said.
Targeting prominent problems in the sector such as the lack of transparency in collecting and using user data, the draft also bans “coercive” measures in handling personal information.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.