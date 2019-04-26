The story appears on
April 26, 2019
Nanchang on course
THE Nanchang, China’s first Type 055 guided missile destroyer, will be put into commission in the People’s Liberation Army Navy soon.
The 10,000 ton-class destroyer has already undergone construction and most of the sea trials, according to Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson with the Ministry of National Defense. It officially debuted at the naval parade on Tuesday.
