Nanjing Massacre survivor dies at 102

YANG Guizhen, a Nanjing Massacre survivor, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 102.

Yang’s death has reduced the number of registered survivors to 81. Ten survivors died this year, according to the Memorial Hall of the Victims in the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders.

The Nanjing Massacre took place when Japanese troops captured the city on December 13, 1937. Over six weeks, they killed about 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers in one of the most barbaric episodes of World War II.

After the Japanese troops captured Nanjing, Yang, then a 20-year-old, hid in an underground cave to escape persecution, according to her testimony.

The Chinese government has preserved the survivors’ testimonies, recorded in both written and video documents.

The documents on the massacre were listed by UNESCO in the Memory of the World Register in 2015.