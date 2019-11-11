The story appears on
November 11, 2019
Natural disasters hit
Natural disasters affected about 23.1 million people in China last month, with 21 killed and 304,000 relocated, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
Destroying houses and damaging crops, natural disasters caused direct economic losses of 19.77 billion yuan (US$2.8 billion) in October.
The country was mainly hit by drought and typhoons last month, while earthquakes, cold, snow and forest fires also caused damage. But the impact of natural disasters last month was the lowest in five years.
(Xinhua)
