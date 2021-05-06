The story appears on
Page A3
May 6, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Nearly 22m take train in Delta region for holiday
A RETURN travel rush by rail was witnessed in the Yangtze River Delta region yesterday, the last day of the five-day Labor Day holiday.
Some 3.27 million railway passengers were recorded by railway stations in the region, soaring 145.5 percent from the same day last year, China Railway Shanghai Group said.
Between April 29 and yesterday, more than 21.96 million passengers took trains in the region, up 145 percent compared with the same period last year.
A travel boom coupled with people returning to their hometowns contributed to the growing number of passengers, the group said.
Railway stations in cities with “red” tourist sites, such as Shanghai, Jiaxing, Nanjing and Xuzhou, witnessed a strong increase in passengers during the holiday. The routes with the largest number of passengers in the region were Beijing-Shanghai, Shanghai-Nanjing, Shanghai-Hangzhou, Nanjing-Hangzhou, Ningbo-Taizhou-Wenzhou, Hefei-Fuzhou, Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong, Hangzhou-Huangshan and Xuzhou-Lianyungang.
Nationwide, China saw a total of 230 million domestic tourist trips during the holiday, up 119.7 percent from last year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
Tourism revenue reached 113.23 billion yuan (US$17.5 billion), up 138.1 percent from last year, the ministry said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.