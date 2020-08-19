New Zhuhai-Macau port to spur Greater Bay Area

Home » Nation

A new port to facilitate travel between Macau and Zhuhai in south China’s Guangdong Province was officially put into use yesterday, another step to boost the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Dubbed a “super passage,” the main working area of Hengqin Port has a total floor area of 450,000 square meters, equivalent to 63 football fields. It has a designed daily capacity of 222,000 passengers, which can help ease the pressure on Gongbei Port and increase the daily capacity for passenger flow between Guangdong and Macau.

Gongbei Port has long been the main passenger channel between Zhuhai and Macau. In 2019, a total of 145 million passengers crossed the port, ranking first in China for eight consecutive years.

However, the port has been running far beyond its designed capacity, thus resulting in a series of issues such as prolonged queuing time and slow customs clearance.

As a flagship project of the Greater Bay Area, Hengqin Port significantly simplifies clearance procedures.

“The opening of the new port will further enhance interconnectivity of Guangdong and Macau, provide more convenient, fast and considerate services for personnel, economic and trade exchanges, inject new impetus into the development of Hengqin New Area, and lay a solid foundation for deepening Guangdong-Macau cooperation and advancing the building of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area,” said Ma Xingrui, governor of Guangdong.

The port has adopted a brand-new working pattern between Guangdong and Macau, further enriching the connotation of “one country, two systems,” according to Chief Executive of the Macau Special Administrative Region Ho Iat Seng.

Chinese authorities in February 2019 unveiled the development outline for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, aiming to build the region into a role model of high-quality development.

The Greater Bay Area consists of Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong Province.